Marschall wins pole vault gold at Games

Young Australian Kurtis Marschall has won the Commonwealth Games gold medal in the men's pole vault with a clutch final-attempt clearance at 5.70m.

Marschall and Canadian Shawn Barber, the 2015 world champion, were the last two vaulters standing on Thursday and for a time it seemed they would tie for the gold medal.

But Marschall ensured he would finish first on his own by successfully going over at 5.70m.

Barber took the silver with 5.65m and England's Luke Cutts was third with 5.45m.

Marschall, 20, has made stunning progress in the men's pole vault in the past two years.

While still a teenager he narrowly missed a berth in the Rio Olympics final, before improving to seventh at last year's world championships in London.

Marschall started Thursday night's final slowly, missing his first attempt at his opening height of 5.45m.

But he showed nerves of steel to get over at the third time of asking at 5.70m, becoming the the sixth Australian man to win the Commonwealth title.

Once the title was safe in his keeping, Marschall made three unsuccessful attempts at what would have been a new Games record of 5.81m.