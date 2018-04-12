Tigers hit 90,000 AFL membership record

News

Motor neurone disease sufferer and ice bucket challenge creator gets voice back

The reigning premiers have announced their membership has hit 90,023, easily eclipsing last year's club record of 72,699.

It is the eighth-straight year that Richmond have broken their membership record.

According to AFL records, the previous club membership record was Collingwood's 2014 total of 79,347.

The Tigers broke a 37-year flag drought with last year's grand final win over Adelaide.

Richmond said in a club statement that they had signed up 20,000 new members.

