BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday discussed the suspected gas attack in an opposition-held area near Damascus blamed on the Syrian government, her office said.

Merkel, who spoke with Macron by telephone, told him that she was concerned the international community's ability to enforce a ban on the use of chemical weapons was eroding.



(Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Paul Carrel)