Dogs' Picken might miss rest of AFL season

Liam Picken's AFL future remains unclear, with Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge saying he might not play again this season.

Liam Picken continues to suffer from dizzy spells and is yet to resume training.

The premiership forward suffered a concussion last year and another one in the pre-season.

"Liam at the moment is quite openly saying that he knows he's nowhere near ready to play again," Beveridge told SEN.

"There's every chance that Picko doesn't play again this year.

"He's still getting dizzy spells, he's got headaches, he can't train with the footys, he can't even cope with music in the four walls of the football club, so that's how extreme it is at the moment.

"In a sense that's easy because it's pretty clear, but whether or not he's going to be able to play maybe next year, well that's going to be a big challenge for everyone."

Concussion has become a major issue in world sport and Beveridge said the Bulldogs had brought in outside specialist medical help.

Picken, 31, is one of the AFL's toughest players and is a 198-game veteran.