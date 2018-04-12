NZRL confident on NRL players for USA Test

New Zealand Rugby League (NZRL) officials are confident NRL clubs will support its controversial mid-year Denver Test with England by releasing star players.

The June 23 Test was a key talking point at Tuesday's meeting of the 16 NRL club chief executives on the Gold Coast, where NZRL management presented its case for the fixture.

Following that meeting, it's understood the Rugby League Players' Association (RLPA) is comfortable with the Kiwis' medical processes for the Test, but is still working through other issues.

The match will be played during the stand-alone representative weekend - reserved for State of Origin II, between rounds 15 and 16 - however, time zone and flight distances might mean some players will return only two days before their next NRL game.

But regardless, NZRL chair Reon Edwards said he believed the clubs were on track to support the match.

"By taking this RLIF-sanctioned Test match to Denver, we are breaking new ground for international rugby league," Edwards said.

"I am the first to admit, the communication and information sharing with clubs could further improve, however all clubs have now been educated around NZRL's commitment to mitigate the risks associated with the Denver travel demands.

"We're looking forward to taking our Kiwi players to a new and exciting destination and giving the Americans a taste of international rugby league."

St George Illawarra are likely to be worst affected, given they have Jason Nightingale, Gareth Widdop and James Graham, and play Parramatta two days after players are set to land back in Australia.

Widdop and Graham have both previously expressed their desire to play in the historic clash.

In total, 23 NRL players formed part of the first-choice sides of England and New Zealand at last year's World Cup.

The issue is likely to continue to bubble along in the lead-up to the match.

While it's understood clubs are set to support the game in principle, the key test will be how many players are cleared fit to play in the clash - as had often been the case for City-Country Origin in its dying years.