Turkey's Erdogan will speak to Russia's Putin on Syria crisis

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he will speak to Russia's Vladimir Putin later on Thursday about the situation in Syria, a day after he spoke to U.S. President Donald Trump, adding that Ankara would continue its relations with both countries, and Iran.

Speaking in Ankara, Erdogan said Turkey had would maintain its presence and activities in Syria until the country became safe for everyone. Erdogan and Trump discussed the crisis in Syria in a phone call and agreed to stay in touch on Wednesday.



(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by David Dolan)