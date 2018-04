BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The Council of the European Union on Thursday extended the sanctions put on Iran over human rights violations by a year until April 2019.

The sanctions include asset freezes and travel restrictions against 82 people and one entity, as well as a ban on exports of equipment that could be used for internal repression and equipment used for monitoring telecommunications, the Council said in a statement.



(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)