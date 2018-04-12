'A bit of help' - English plea after beach volleyball run

Coolangatta, Australia, April 12, 2018 (AFP) - - England's beach volleyball men's pairing beat minimal funding, a heart operation and the notoriously unpredictable British weather to reach the Commonwealth Games.

Now, after losing the bronze-medal match on the sand of Coolangatta Beach in Australia on Thursday, Chris Gregory and Jake Sheaf say they are going to need "a bit of help".

The duo, beaten for the bronze by the New Zealand brothers Ben and Sam O'Dea, have reached a critical juncture.

"We came to win a medal so obviously to not do that and come fourth is pretty gutting," said Gregory, 28, the taller of the pair at 210 centimetres (six feet eight inches).

"We had a good run at the start and we came close, but all in all good on reflection with what we've done to get to this point. But on the day, gutted."

What comes next for the pair, who have been team-mates since 2013, is "the million-dollar question", said Gregory, who a few years ago underwent surgery to correct a rapid heart rate.

"It's taken everything, everything to get here and we've kind of come to an end point with these Games," added Gregory.

"We definitely are going to need a bit of help now. It's taken a lot out of us to get here."

Primarily, that means money, a problem facing most beach volleyball teams.

For the past year, for their Commonwealths assault, they received 45,000-50,000 pounds (about $90,000) from the governmental body Sport England.

- Balls in the air -

The pair also went cap in hand to get sponsors, including pitching to British construction giants Balfour Beatty, looking for funding to travel to competitions and hire a coach.

The experience -- working, travelling and playing, scrambling about for cash -- has left them jaded.

"We've had to work part-time. We know that we have to do that, we accept that and we even like that," said Gregory.

"You've got to take the positives. Maybe that will change later on, we don't know."

Playing partner Sheaf, 28, hinted that he may not have it in him for an attempt on the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, even though that is their dream.

Sheaf, whose mother Mandy also represented England in volleyball, said: "The future for me? I'm not sure yet."

But he said that he was ready to hand over to a new generation of English beach volleyball players -- even if the sport seems something of an oddity for a country hardly known for his beaches or sunny weather.

"I think the next step for me is how do we get the next generation involved in the sport and push them through," he said.

"And then give them the opportunities that we've had to create on our own -- but make it a little bit easier for them than it was for us."

Commonwealth Games hosts Australia, represented by Chris McHugh and Damien Schumann, won the gold medal after defeating Canada in the final.

