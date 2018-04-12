Aussie gymnast stoked with Games swan song

She fell just short of a Commonwealth Games medal on home soil but Enid Sung couldn't be happier with what will likely be her rhythmic gymnastics swansong.

Sung finished fourth overall in Thursday's individual all-around finals as Cypriot prodigy Diamanto Evripidou claimed the gold medal.

Evripidou, who powered Cyprus to team gold on Wednesday night, scored 55.75 to streak ahead of Canada's Katherine Uchida (52.65) and Malaysia's Amy Kwan (51.50).

Sung (50.72) raised the roof at Coomera Indoor Sports Centre with a standout ribbon routine but was edged out by Kwan on the final apparatus.

The Sydneysider was delighted nonetheless, having come out of retirement to compete at the Games in what looms as her final major competition.

"Last July, I was eating ice cream three meals a day with my best friend, going around Europe and having the best time ... (now) I'm at the Commonwealth Games," she said.

"I would be stoked to have even received the tracksuit ... (let alone) to have added to the medal tally for Australia (with bronze in the team final) and then to come out here and do some of the best routines I've done in a long time.

"And I had fun, so what more could I have asked for?"

At 23 - practically old age in rhythmic gymnastics - Sung admits competing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will likely be a bridge too far.

Teammate Danielle Prince is competing in her final Games at the age of 25 but Sung's long history of injuries is unlikely to allow such longevity.

"I feel like my old body is rusting a little bit," she said.

"A few years ago my physio was like 'you're going to be in a wheelchair, mate. Just have some fun and then finish up'.

"We'll see. I have my (university) graduation ceremony two weeks after I get back ... everything's an open door for me at the moment."

Melbourne teenager Alexandra Kiroi-Bogatyreva (46.10) finished 10th.

Australia's rhythmic gymnasts will close their campaign with individual apparatus finals on Friday.