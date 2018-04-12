Cool Passion on path to Adelaide G1 race

An upcoming Group One sprint in Adelaide is the target for stakes winning mare Cool Passion who resumes from a spell in a handicap at Caulfield.

The former West Australian mare was sent to trainer Tony McEvoy before last spring and won a Group Three race over 1200m at Caulfield in October.

She then finished runner-up in another two Group races over 1400m and the mare resumes for her first start since the spring in Saturday's Sandown Park (UK) Handicap (1100m) for fillies and mares.

Cool Passion, who has 60kg on Saturday, is being aimed towards the Group One Robert Sangster Stakes (1200m) at Morphettville for fillies and mares on May 5.

Her preparations have included a win in a jump-out at Flemington late last month and a couple of strong gallops since.

"She's ready to go to the races," McEvoy's Melbourne foreman Michael Shepherdson said.

"She's got a bit of weight but it will be a nice hit-out for her with Adelaide in mind.

"She's got a great record, winning nine of 20 and she's only missed a place four times in her life.

"I don't think she's won first-up for a couple of years but she's in good order.

"She's good enough to win and she's fit enough, but her bigger aim is the race in Adelaide."

Cool Passion was the $5 favourite on Thursday, while the stable also has three-year-old Aspect returning to the races in Saturday's Walk For Phil Handicap (1200m).

Aspect won the Maribyrnong Plate and was runner-up in the VRC Sires' Produce Stakes as a juvenile.

He has had throat surgery since he last raced in September.

Aspect was to resume in last Saturday's Bendigo Guineas but was scratched after he drew wide.

"It's probably a good thing because he's just done so well in the week leading up to this," Shepherdson said.

"But being first-up off a wind operation, you're not quite sure.

"He looks like his old two-year-old form. Physically he's in good shape, it's just whether the wind operation is a success.

"He showed in a jump-out at Flemington that he's come back nicely, but this will be the most pressure he's been under since the operation."