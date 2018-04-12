Games, meter maids on Bolt's must see list

He's on the Gold Coast for the Commonwealth Games but Usain Bolt is keen to explore the city's more traditional attractions.

The sprint superstar is in town to support Jamaica's athletics and netball teams and has already been enjoying the Surfers Paradise nightlife including doing a spot of DJ-ing on Wednesday night.

Bolt said he was also keen to find out more about the bikini-clad Surfers Paradise meter maids.

"You guys are famous for that. What is that? I don't know," Bolt said on Tuesday.

Surf, sand and after dark aside, he said he also intended tracking down good friend Yohan Blake after the Jamaican finished third in Tuesday night's 100m final.

"I'm waiting to see him so we can actually talk and I can make fun of him," the eight-time Olympic gold medallist said.

Blake was upset by South African duo Akani Simbine and Henricho Bruintjies in the Games' blue riband event, with the Rainbow Nation's sprinters the story of the athletics competition so far.

Bolt said South Africa's rise was not that much of a surprise.

As athletics looks for its next global superstar following his retirement, the 31-year-old said it wasn't just a case of looking for the fastest runners on the track.

"It doesn't have to be in the 100 or 200 metres. It doesn't have to be in sprints," he said.

"It just has to be someone with personality, someone with the heart and competition to do great. Hopefully someone will pick up the slack."

As to his own future, Bolt, who recently had a trial with German soccer giants Borussia Dortmund, admits watching the athletics competition gives him "the urge" to run but there's one sport he knows he's not going to be making a career out of.

"I remember trying to play cricket two years ago. I wasn't that good," he said, in a blow to any Big Bash League clubs thinking of an audacious bid.

"I've really stepped away from cricket. I enjoy watching it but I'm no good at cricket any more."