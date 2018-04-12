Singapore behind Aust table tennis wipeout

Australia's five remaining table tennis players have had their campaigns dramatically reduced after the Singaporeans flexed their golden muscles during the knockout rounds at the Commonwealth Games.

Melissa Tapper was wiped from the women's doubles, mixed doubles and women's singles events on Thursday - twice by Singapore's triple Glasgow gold-medallist Tianwei Feng - with a semi-final in the para women's singles the only match left on her program.

Australia is assured a silver medal at least in the para women's TT6-10 singles table tennis after Tapper and her athletes' village roommate Andrea McDonnell booked a semi-final date with each other on Friday morning.

Five-time Games player Jian Fang Lay was the only one of Australia's three women's singles players to survive the day, and will be hoping Canada's Mo Zhang tires from a mixed doubles game ahead of their quarter-final.

Miao Miao, Barak Mizrachi, David Powell, Kane Townsend, Michelle Bromley, Tracy Feng and Trent Carter have all been eliminated.

Australia's Heming Hu and Xin Yan, who defeated Trinidad & Tobago 11-2 12-10 11-9 to make the quarter-finals, will face Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shankar Shetty who won men's team gold for India on Monday.

The men's doubles event is the last on Hu's schedule after he and Tapper were knocked out of the mixed doubles by Singapore's Xue Jie Pang and Yihan Zhou.

Australia has competed in table tennis since it was inducted to the Games in 2002 but has never won a gold medal, whereas Singapore has won 19 golds including six of the seven events contested in Delhi and Glasgow.