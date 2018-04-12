Talia expected to play against Pies in AFL

Adelaide expect durable defender Daniel Talia to play in their AFL home game against Collingwood, despite his light duties at training.

Adelaide's Daniel Talia is set for his 150th AFL game even though he's had only light training.

The All-Australian backman walked laps at Thursday's session.

Talia is exceptionally durable, having played at least 22 games every season since 2012.

He will reach his 150 milestone on Friday night against the Magpies at Adelaide Oval.

"Every now and then, and clearly off a six-day break at Etihad Stadium, those guys are old enough ... we let them go about how they want to go about their preparation for the game," said assistant coach Scott Camporeale.

Adelaide will make one change, losing Lachlan Murphy with hamstring tightness and bringing back fellow youngster Darcy Fogarty.

It continues a run of injuries that have forced the Crows to explore the depth of their list.

"We've had our share (of injuries), but history says we've had a pretty good run," Camporeale said.

"It's been a real positive for us, because we've been able to expose guys who haven't necessarily had big AFL minutes - and (give them) consecutive games."

The Magpies have also made one change, with Jordan De Goey finally returning.

The midfielder first had to serve a club suspension for drink-driving during the pre-season and then was sidelined with a hamstring injury.

He replaces fellow onballer Taylor Adams, who is also out with a hamstring injury.

Collingwood are yet to win at Adelaide Oval in four attempts, but Camporeale has mixed feelings about how much of a home-ground advantage the Crows will have.

"I'm a bit 50-50 in that argument," he said.

"The way teams prepare and the way they travel, and the mentality of coaches and players these days, (it's) shifted.

"(But) by nature, your home stadium with 50,000 people, the adrenaline runs a little bit higher and the hair on the back of your neck gets up - that certainly is an advantage, no doubt."

After starting the season with a loss to Essendon, the Crows have flexed their muscles with impressive wins over reigning premiers Richmond then St Kilda.

There were worrying signs for Collingwood in their round-one loss to Hawthorn.

But they were valiant against GWS and had a badly needed win last week over Carlton.

Magpies forward Jamie Elliott was pushing for a senior recall, but Collingwood also lost him at training this week to a hamstring injury.