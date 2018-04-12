Blues not dark over lack of AFL wins

A lack of wins won't shake Brendon Bolton's determination that he has Carlton on the path to AFL success.

Despite a 0-3 start to the season, coach Brendon Bolton feels Carlton are on track for AFL success.

The Blues' coach takes his side to his native Tasmania for an eminently winnable match-up with North Melbourne at Bellerive Oval.

After three losses to start the season, Blues fans are craving a result to show demonstrable improvement.

While Bolton says he's "really determined" to bring home premiership points, he won't deviate from the policy of blooding youngsters in the hope of sustained success down the track.

The third-season coach says his players are on board with the club's plan, and aren't moping about a lack of wins.

"Any win just gives you a bit of validation and you feel good about the scenario, but our players aren't down in the dumps by any stretch of the imagination," he said.

"Belief gets lost if you don't know how to come out of situations and you're not sure and don't have clarity.

"We're really determined to try and get results and go into every game trying to win.

"It's not like it's a sombre mood. It's more of a determination."

Bolton said he couldn't forecast when that success might come given the club "stripped it right back" in its rebuild.

"A lot of people want me to say it's one year, it's two years, it's three years. All (that would bring) is a big story that we haven't got there or we've got there quicker," he said.

"In time, we'll look at the free-agency market. We'll look at uncontracted players.

"This club doesn't want to fall off the cliff again. We want to build and be sustainably strong."

If there's one player Carlton fans want to see lacing up in the AFL, it's Harry McKay.

The first-round draft pick and key forward prospect has just two games under his belt in three seasons in the system due to injuries and management.

Bolton defended his decision to wrap the 200cm 20-year-old in cotton wool, saying he wanted a long build-up to senior selection so he wouldn't be a week-by-week proposition when picking his team.

"Like all blue baggers ... supporters and media, we really want him to be in our AFL side - me included," he said.

"Harry has unfortunately had body issues. He hasn't completed a full pre-season.

"He hasn't had any continuity of games and he's playing one of the most difficult positions.

"We're trying to build consistency so, when he does come into the AFL, he's not in and out. He can get in there and stay there."