Kuwait Airways stops Beirut flights after security warning

CAIRO (Reuters) - Middle East carrier Kuwait Airways said on Thursday it had stopped all flights to Beirut after a warning about flying close to Lebanese airspace.

The security warning came from Cyprus authorities, the Middle East airline said on Twitter early Thursday morning.

The announcement came two days after Europe's air traffic control agency told carriers flying over the eastern Mediterranean to exercise caution due to possible air strikes into Syria.



(Reporting by Hesham Hajali, writing by Alexander Cornwell; editing by John Stonestreet)