Russian military police deploy in Syria's Douma: RIA agency

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian military police have been deployed in the Syrian town of Douma as of Thursday, RIA news agency reported, citing Russia's defense ministry.

"They are the guarantors of law and order in the town," the ministry was quoted as saying.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian news agencies reported that Syrian government forces had taken full control over Douma, which was the last rebel stronghold in the eastern Ghouta enclave outside Damascus.



(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by John Stonestreet)