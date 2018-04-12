McKenzie doubt for Kiwi Super Rugby derby

Beauden Barrett is back for the Hurricanes but there is a big question mark over rival playmaker Damien McKenzie for the Chiefs in Friday's New Zealand Super Rugby showdown.

There's a lot on the line with both teams boasting 5-1 records after winning their last five matches going into the clash at Wellington's Westpac Stadium.

The winner will almost certainly lead the overall standings after round nine, with the Lions and Crusaders above them sitting out byes.

All Blacks playmaker Barrett returns after missing the Hurricanes' nail-biting 38-37 win over the Sharks last weekend with a minor leg problem but he will be without gun halves partner TJ Perenara who is out for a month after rupturing a medial cruciate ligament in that clash.

The Chiefs are giving their match-winner, McKenzie, as long as possible to show he has shaken off a hip injury from last week's 21-19 win over the Blues, bracketing him at five eighth with his brother Marty.

They vowed to take no risks with their diminutive star.

"If he's got even a little niggle, then we won't be using him," said Chiefs assistant coach Neil Barnes.

Perenara has been replaced as Hurricanes halfback by Jamie Booth while Matt Proctor returns from a sternum injury at centre, pushing Vince Aso out to the right wing as Julian Savea is rested.

Up front, Vaea Fifita replaces Michael Fatialofa at lock while Wallabies international prop Toby Smith returns from the concussion that had sidelined him since round one.

The Chiefs are the only team to have won in Wellington over the last three seasons, achieving it twice, but Barnes acknowledged they were facing their greatest challenge of the season.

"Right across the board they have an outstanding team, and they're playing some good rugby," Barnes said.

"If you have a look across the country you would have to say the Hurricanes are the team to beat."