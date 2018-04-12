News

Utah Jazz loss sets up NBA Thunder clash

By Peter Mitchell, AAP US Correspondent
AAP /

Joe Ingles, Dante Exum and their Utah Jazz have lost a high stakes final regular season game to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Trail Blazers won 102-93 on Wednesday in Portland to claim the third seed in the NBA's Western Conference while the Jazz slipped from third place to fifth and lost home court advantage in the first round of the playoffs against the tough Oklahoma City Thunder.

Ingles had a quiet game against Portland with five points, including just one three pointer from two attempts, and Exum had six points and three assists.

