Australian Oaks facts and figures

HISTORY, FACTS AND STATISTICS ON THE GROUP ONE AUSTRALIAN OAKS

* First run in 1922 when won by Vodka

* From 1922-45 run in January over a mile (1600m)

* From 1946-55 run at Easter over 10 furlongs (2000m)

* Up until 1956 known as the Adrian Knox Stakes

* Won by some outstanding fillies including: Flight (1944), Evening Peal (1956), Wenona Girl (1961), Light Fingers (1965), Lowland (1968), Analie (1973), Leilani (1974), Surround (1977), Bounding Away (1987), Research (1989), Triscay (1991), Sunday Joy (2003) and Serenade Rose (2006), Streama (2012) and Bonneval (2017)

* Only eight favourites have been successful in the past 25 years: Bonneval (2017), Streama (2012), Serenade Rose (2006), Wild Iris (2004), Grand Archway (1999), Danendri (1997), Triscay (1991), Research (1989)

TALKING POINTS

* Hugh Bowman is aiming for three consecutive wins as a jockey after saluting on Sofia Ross (2016) and Bonneval (2017). He rides favourite Unforgotten for Chris Waller

* New Zealand horses have won theplast four editions, and comprise seven of the 13 runners this year

WHAT CONNECTIONS ARE SAYING

"I think the staying test will really suit her and with some of the others it might not. She's a big strong, filly and she looks like a four-year-old now" - Luvaluva's trainer John Sargent

"That's the main thing over the trip. If she relaxes she's got a huge turn of foot when you ask her for it" - Bring Me Roses' jockey Luke Currie

"I knew she would run well in the Vinery but to win like she did was a bit surprising. I think this time in she's gone to another level" - Hiyaam's jockey Michael Dee