Haylett-Petty among changes to Rebels

Wallabies fullback Dane Haylett-Petty has finally been cleared of concussion symptoms to return for the Melbourne Rebels' Super Rugby side to take on the Jaguares at AAMI Park on Saturday.

Haylett-Petty, who suffered the head knock in mid-March in their round five loss to the Waratahs, has been cleared to take his place and is among five changes to the line-up that lost to the Hurricanes.

Haylett-Petty's younger brother Ross will start at blindside flanker and Richard Hardwick at No.7, while prop Sam Talakai and lock Geoff Parling have also earned run-on jerseys.

Hodge's absence will be his first since round four 2016, which was his debut season with the Rebels.

"Reece has got a slight hamstring awareness - he probably could have played but we just think he's played a lot of minutes up to this point so it probably makes sense for us to give him a bit of a breather," said coach Dave Wessels.

The Rebels sit on top of the Australian conference, one point clear of the Waratahs, and Wessels said they needed to regain their winning momentum after their disappointment against the Hurricanes.

They have two matches in South Africa, where they have never won, following this round.

"This weekend is a real challenge for us because we want to get back to winning ways," Wessels said.

"The perception from a lot of people outside of our group is that we are favourites for this game, but I reckon this is a much bigger game than people give it credit for."

Jaguares coach Mario Ledesma has made four changes to his line-up that was soundly beaten by the Crusaders last week as they look for their third win of the season.

Test hooker Agustin Creevy has been dropped to the bench, replaced by Julian Montoya, while Pumas halfback Martin Landajo has returned to the starting side to partner Nicolas Sanchez.

The Jaguares have a new-look back three with Emiliano Boffelli moving from wing to fullback, and Ramiro Moyano and Sebastian Cancelliere the new wingers.

REBELS: Dane Haylett-Petty, Jack Maddocks, Tom English, Billy Meakes, Marika Koroibete, Jack Debreczeni, Will Genia, Amanaki Mafi, Richard Hardwick, Ross Haylett-Petty, Adam Coleman (capt), Geoff Parling, Sam Talakai, Anaru Rangi, Tetera Faulkner. Res: Jordan Uelese, Ben Daley, Jermaine Ainsley, Matt Philip, Colby Fainga'a, Lopeti Timani, Michael Ruru, Sefa Naivalu.