Facts and figures on the Queen Elizabeth

THE QUEEN ELIZABETH STAKES

2000m, $4 million, weight-for-age

HISTORY

* First run in 1954 and won by Blue Ocean

* The legendary Tulloch won the race three times - 1958, 1960 and 1961

* Other winners include: Gay Icarus (1971), Ming Dynasty (1978), Rough Habit (1992), Veandercross (1993), Jeune (1995), Doriemus (1996), Might And Power (1998), Lonhro (2003), Grand Armee (2004-05), It's A Dundeel (2014) Criterion (2015) and Winx (2017).

* The Queen Elizabeth has become as famous for two defeats as for its winners. In 1997 Intergaze spoiled the farewell party of champion Octagonal and seven years later Grand Armee did the same to Octagonal's most famous son, Lonhro

* Intergaze's defeat of Octagonal was the last time a three-year-old won the race.

* Legendary trainer Tommy Smith holds the record for most wins with 11.

TALKING POINTS

* Champion mare Winx is aiming to be the first horse since Grand Armee (2004-2005) to win consecutive Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

* Winx will also equal legendary Black Caviar's record of 25 consecutive race wins if she salutes.

* Happy Clapper is attempting to be the third horse to complete the Doncaster Mile - Queen Elizabeth Stakes double after Iko (1980) and More Joyous (2012)

WHAT CONNECTIONS ARE SAYING

"It's probaby the hardest task she's had for quite some time. All we want is a smooth passage and for her to get there in the form we've seen over the last two or three years" - Winx's jockey Hugh Bowman

"She's just an extreme athlete and we've learnt how to best train her and what works. I've got her prepared for a really tough 2000 metre race. She's also got a really good turn of foot" - Winx's trainer Chris Waller

"He's a Group Two level horse and although he's Group One placed and he's beaten some good horses on his day but that's not good enough to trouble Winx," - Success Day's trainer Ken Condon

"It's $750,000 for running second" - Happy Clapper's trainer Pat Webster