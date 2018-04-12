She Will Reign ready for 3YO assignment

Gary Portelli has consigned She Will Reign's Oakleigh Plate run to the waste bin but admits her most recent Group One start in the William Reid Stakes was a disappointment.

Three-year-old She Will Reign returns to her own age group in the Group Two Arrowfield Stud Stakes.

The winner of the 2017 Golden Slipper and Moir Stakes in the spring, She Will Reign returns to her own age group in Saturday's Group Two Arrowfield Sprint (1200m) at Randwick.

The three-year-old filly finished 10th of 18 in the Oakleigh Plate, 2-1/2 lengths from the winner Russian Revolution, after jumping from a wide barrier.

In the William Reid won by Hellbent, she finished 6-1/2 lengths eighth.

"I was happy with the Oakleigh Plate given the circumstances," Portelli said.

"We can forget that run.

"But the William Reid was a shocker. Ben (Melham) rode her upside down and she didn't get a chance to show what she can do."

Before her two recent Melbourne starts, She Will Reign won the sales-related Inglis Sprint for three-year-olds at Warwick Farm on February 10.

The filly worked well on Saturday, a little too well for Portelli's liking, so he gave her a gallop on the Warwick Farm course proper on Wednesday.

"I thought she needed an extra gallop," he said.

Godolphin's Viridine was the TAB's $3.10 favourite on Thursday with She Will Reign at $12.

Portelli said the filly was likely to be spelled after the Arrowfield Stud Stakes with the trainer keen to prepare her for longer races in the spring.

"The way she has grown and the way she strides out suggest she is looking for further," he said.

"If she can get over more ground, there are plenty of races for her as a four-year-old mare."