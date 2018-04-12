News

Trump, Erdogan discuss Syria crisis, agree to stay in close touch

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan discussed the crisis in Syria on Wednesday and agreed to stay in close touch, the White House said in a statement.

"President Donald J. Trump spoke today with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey to discuss the current crisis in Syria. The two leaders agreed to stay in close contact about the situation," the White House said, providing no further details.



(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Michael Perry)

