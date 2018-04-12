Connor looking good at Games diving pool

Crowds only get a brief glimpse of competitors on a diving board.

So Australia's James Connor reckons he may as well look his best.

And besides, if it is good enough for Olympic champion Matthew Mitcham, the 22-year-old reckons it's good enough for him.

Dual Olympian Connor admitted he copped flak for the amount of time it took him to adjust his hair before dives.

But Connor is simply taking a leaf out of Mitcham's winning playbook.

Assistant coach Chava Sobrino told Connor that once he saw Mitcham make sure his hair looked its best before his now famous final dive in Beijing, he was convinced an historic Olympic gold was on its way.

"Chava said the moment Matthew fixed his hair (in Beijing) he knew he was going to be great," Connor said.

"So I just thought 'you know Mitcham was pretty good so maybe that is the secret'.

"But I have a long way to go before I am in his calibre."

Back in Beijing in 2008, Mitcham left his best form - and look - until last in the 10m platform, notching what was the highest single dive score in Olympic history to secure Australia's first Games diving gold since 1924.

And the approach seems to be working for Connor.

He backed up from 1m springboard silver to claim 3m springboard bronze on Thursday night - looking pretty good while doing it.

Rio Olympic silver medallist Jack Laugher of England took gold with 519.40 points ahead of Canada's Philippe Gagne (452.70) and Connor (438.50).

Australian rookie Matthew Carter placed sixth in the six dive final.

Connor now has his sights set on Friday's 3m synchro event - and maybe a mirror.