Moor out to add to recent feature wins

Galilee Series Final hopeful Berkshire Lady will carry jockey Daniel Moor's hopes his recent run of feature race success in Victoria continues.

Daniel Moor will be aiming for a third stakes race in as many meetings when he rides at Caulfield.

Moor, who will soon start a six-month riding contract in Singapore, has taken out the feature race at Victoria's main Saturday meeting the past two weeks.

He guided Shoreham to an upset win as a $61 chance in the Group Three Easter Cup (2000m) at Caulfield on March 31 and last Saturday won the Listed Golden Mile (1600m) at Bendigo on Dodging Bullets ($51).

Tasmanian Oaks placegetter Berkshire Lady was at $21 on Thursday for Saturday's Listed Galilee Series Final (2400m) for three-year-olds at Caulfield.

Berkshire Lady is trained by Danny O'Brien with the trainer-jockey combination successful in the Galilee Final last year with Lycurgus.

Berkshire Lady broke her maiden over 2000m at Pakenham at her eighth start in February before finishing third in the Listed Tasmanian Oaks (2100m).

The filly then had five weeks between races and finished midfield in a 2000m-handicap for three-year-olds on March 31 at Caulfield, won in dominant fashion by Galilee Series Final favourite Han Xin.

"She's been ticking over really well," Moor said.

"Since we started riding her a little bit quieter, she's got a better turn of foot.

"She had a better turn of foot at Pakenham when she won and we rode her quietly in the Tasmanian Oaks and it was a messy run race down by the half-mile (800m) but I really liked the way she attacked the line.

"Last start she had had a break between runs so she was a bit stirred up and probably needed the run a touch.

"She should be peaking for this sort of race."

Berkshire Lady, by Star Witness out of 2010 VRC Oaks placegetter Placement, will be stepping up to 2400m for the first time on Saturday, something Moor is convinced will not trouble her.

"She stays nicely, so I'm really pleased with her going in," Moor said.

"She'll run it out, no dramas at all. She will switch off reasonably well and I'm confident she'll run it right out."

Moor was recently granted a six-month licence to ride in Singapore and expects to be heading over in around three to four weeks.

The 33-year-old has a full book of nine rides at Caulfield.