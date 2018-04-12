Baynes in career-high NBA points haul

Australian Aron Baynes has scored an NBA career-high 26 points to lead the Boston Celtics to a 110-97 victory over the Brooklyn Nets in their regular season finale.

The burly centre had a double-double (18 points, 10 rebounds) by halftime and also grabbed 14 rebounds in a standout performance before home fans.

The Celtics, who finished with a 55-27 record, were already assured of second seed in the Eastern Confernce playoffs and rested Al Horford, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Terry Rozier and Marcus Morris.

Baynes will face countrymen Matthew Dellavedova and Thon Makor in the first round of the playoffs when the Celtics take on the seventh-seeded Milwaukee Bucks.

Entering the playoffs, the Celtics hardly look like the team that was projected to go deep into the postseason.

Star guard Kyrie Irving was lost for the remainder of the season after left knee surgery last weekend and key reserve guard Marcus Smart is likely sidelined for most - if not all - of the opening round.

That comes after Boston lost prize offseason free agent acquisition Gordon Hayward to a gruesome ankle injury on opening night.

But Brooklyn coach Kenny Atkinson feels like the Celtics' defense will be tough for any playoff opponent.

"No disrespect to the other teams, this is the best defensive team in the league," Atkinson said. "I don't care who they are throwing out there, they are very good defensively."