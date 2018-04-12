NT budget to boost schools funding

Record funding for education will be unveiled in next month's Northern Territory budget, Chief Minister Michael Gunner says.

The government will invest a further $40 million over four years, taking the total education budget to $1.08 billion, Mr Gunner told reporters on Thursday.

"This is a record level of support for resourcing our schools and we are going to see more teachers in our classrooms," he said.

"We know that if we want to have more jobs here more people here, we have to keep investing in our kids."

Education Minister Eva Lawler said the funding model was based on a recommendation from an independent review.

"We are implementing the recommendations of the review which is to provide schools with clear, predictable funding into the future," Ms Lawler said.

The NT budget will be handed down on May 1.