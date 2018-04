Nick Kyrgios has made a successful start to his 2018 claycourt season with victory in his opening match of the ATP event in Houston.

After enjoying a first-round bye, Australia's fourth seed beat American Bjorn Fratangelo 6-7 (2-7) 6-1 6-2 on Wednesday at the US Claycourt Championships.

Kyrgios will next play veteran Croat Ivo Karlovic in the quarter-finals.