Aussie trio busted in pre-Games dope tests

Three Australians barred from the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games for doping offences were targeted in an intelligence-led pre-Games program.

Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority chief executive David Sharpe says "a number of international" athletes were targeted for testing before the Games and three Australians were among those taken out of selection contention.

Mr Sharpe wouldn't identify the athletes involved but said the program had been established to prevent clean athletes being denied the opportunity to take part in the Games.

"It's about taking those cheats out before they arrive at the Games," Mr Sharpe said.

"If you don't you have athletes that haven't made the team when they should have. A position's been taken, they haven't had their moment to stand on a podium and hear their national anthem."

In February, sprinter Jessica Peris was forced to withdraw from Games selection trials after testing positive to a banned substance while powerlifters Sieraya O'Driscoll and Brendan Hunt were given bans by ASADA in March.

The pre-Games testing program was part of a multi-million anti-doping partnership between ASADA, the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation (GOLDOC) and the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF).

Under the agreement there have been targeted tests throughout the Games period, which started on March 25, and Mr Sharpe said at this stage there had been no positive results.

GOLDOC chief executive Mark Peters said while that news was encouraging, it was not a reason to expect the Games to remain clean.

"We are not complacent," Mr Peters said.

"The Games are not over."

As part of the anti-doping program for these Games, samples will be kept for re-testing for 10 years, following the success of similar protocols in detecting cheats from the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games.