Orphaned cheetah key to conservation

When Sylvester finally opened his eyes, the first things the baby cheetah saw were his new human family and his soon-to-be best mate - a house cat named Spook.

Sylvester was orphaned at three days old after a lion attacked his mother and siblings.

The ranger who found him waited patiently for five days for his mother to return, and when she didn't he made the decision to save the tiny cat's life.

Sylvester made himself at home, but it wasn't long before he outgrew his position.

He started scratching the furniture and spraying everywhere, marking his territory.

He became too big to play with his much smaller feline friend.

"Spook started spending a lot of time on the roof," says Gift, who is now one of his handlers.

His family, knowing they couldn't provide a cheetah with the kind of life he needed, made the decision to give him up.

That's where The Victoria Falls Wildlife Trust and The Elephant Camp stepped in.

Overlooking the Masuwe River and Zambezi gorges, with views of the billowy spray from Victoria Falls in the distance, The Elephant Camp is a small network of canvas tents, with a communal restaurant, lounge and bar.

My tent has a four-poster bed, a fully stocked mini bar, an outdoor shower and a private deck and plunge pool - which the managers affectionately refer to as a "cuddle puddle" - with views of the surrounding national park.

It is camping for those who hate camping.

When Sylvester arrived, the camp already ran an elephant orphanage, providing refuge and care for sick and injured pachyderms.

There is a laboratory on site, through which vets from the trust conduct forensic and preventative work to protect animals and investigate wildlife crimes like poaching, which is still a problem in northern Zimbabwe.

It seemed the perfect new home for a now not-so-tiny cheetah with growing needs.

The Elephant Camp has a rescue, rehabilitate and release policy. But despite several release attempts, Sylvester will never return to the wild.

"He has never been taught to hunt, so he would have died of starvation or predation," Gift says.

Twice a day he is given the run of the bush surrounding the camp. His natural instinct is to give chase to animals like buffalo or antelope. "But when he gets close, he doesn't know what to do," Gift says.

"He chases the animals for a few minutes,and then sometimes the animal might turn around and stand its ground or chase him back and he runs straight back to us for safety."

A small group of us are escorted down into the bush to meet Sylvester.

He is magnificently sleek, and much larger than I expected.

He is on a lead, and wears a collar with a tracking device.

This is a relatively new addition after Sylvester failed to return from his run one afternoon, and stayed out all night playing.

"It's for his safety, in case of poachers," Gift says.

We stand a respectful distance from Sylvester - he might have grown up with humans and we are assured of his friendly nature, but we are wary.

Nobody makes any sudden movements, and we speak quietly.

I am mindful during this encounter that humans have historically had a tendency to exploit exotic animals for tourism purposes.

Tigers are sedated, monkeys are trained to dance, and wild cobras are defanged or have their venom ducts blocked, all so tourists can pay to have a selfie with them.

I ask them about this.

Sylvester has become a wildlife ambassador, Gift tells me.

The trust runs an educational program to raise awareness about the perils facing cheetahs, which are an endangered species.

Only local school students and guests of the camp may meet him; other tourists in Victoria Falls are unable to pay to come and see him and take photos.

Humans other than his handlers are not permitted to touch him, and he is not allowed to lick the guests or students in case they are wearing sunscreen or other cosmetics that might cause problems with his internal organs.

I crouch down slowly to take a photo, and as I do, Sylvester's other handler unclips his lead without warning.

Sylvester slinks towards me and I hold my breath, as the other four guests behind me audibly draw theirs in.

He sniffs in my direction, but then wanders off, having spotted a nice looking log.

He sharpens his claws, then lazily flops down in the grass and begins to wash.

The tiny ophaned cub has found his place in the world.

IF YOU GO

GETTING THERE: South African Airways flies to Victoria Falls from Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne with stopovers in Perth and Johannesburg. African Wildlife Safaris can organise a three day / two night adventure in Zimbabwe. Prices start from $1224 per person and includes scheduled return airport transfers, suite accommodation, all meals and local drinks and camp activities. Visit https://www.africanwildlifesafaris.com.au/destinations/africa/zimbabwe/

STAYING THERE: The Elephant Camp features eco-friendly luxury tent suites, with a personal plunge pool and outdoor shower. It is nestled on a ridge between the Masuwe River and the Zambezi gorges, with an uninterrupted view of the spray from the Victoria Falls. Visit: http://www.theelephantcamp.com/

PLAYING THERE: Guests at The Elephant Camp can meet the orphaned elephants and Sylvester the Cheetah. The camp can arrange sunset picnics near the gorge, or can drive you into town to walk along the stunning Falls.

The writer travelled as a guest of South African Airways (SAA) and African Wildlife Safaris.