Magbegor finding her feet with Opals

Even Batman had Robin and in 18-year-old Ezi Magbegor, Liz Cambage may just have the sidekick she needs to help return the Opals to the top tier of women's basketball.

While Cambage has been the dominant force leading unbeaten Australia into the semi-finals of the Commonwealth Games, Magbegor has shown enough on her international debut to justify the hype.

She's had two games in double figure points while mixing it with some big bodies in the paint and is intent on again playing a key role in Friday night's semi-final against New Zealand.

"We've got a young talent, an 18-year-old; it's great to see her doing so well," Opals coach Sandy Brondello said of Magbegor.

"She's the future of the Opals. We have Liz Cambage, who's obviously a superstar but one great player doesn't make a great team and we've got really good players around her."

And Brondello is not just thinking Commonwealth Games success. She has the bigger picture in mind.

The Opals have a World Cup in September this year, while the Tokyo Olympics are a little over two years away.

It is clear Brondello sees Magbegor playing a similar role to that which Cambage - as a then 21-year-old - played alongside Lauren Jackson at the 2012 Olympics in London.

Magbegor has plans too, with the WNBA on her long-term radar.

Courted by the University of Connecticut - the most storied college in US women's basketball - she turned them down to remain in the WNBL, signing with Melbourne.

She's chosen to follow a well trodden path for Opals royalty, with both Cambage and Jackson going to the WNBA via the WNBL rather than the US college system.

"I use it as motivation," Magbegor said of the hype that comes with being one of the most talented teenage basketballers in the world.

"A lot of people ask me if it's a lot of pressure but I think it helps me be motivated for the Games and competitions ahead.

"They (Jackson and Cambage) were pretty young as well when they got into the Opals campaign."

The Kiwis are expected to be no match for the Opals, who have won their pool games by an average margin of 54 points.

Should they advance, Australia would take on either Canada or England for the gold medal, having beaten both teams by more than 40 points already these Games.