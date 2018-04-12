Cats' Guthrie undergoes ankle surgery

Geelong midfielder Cameron Guthrie has undergone ankle surgery to stabilise the syndesmosis he suffered in last Sunday's AFL clash with the West Coast Eagles.

The 25-year-old is expected to be sidelined for up to two months in a blow to the Cats, with Gary Ablett also out with a hamstring injury.

"After consultation, it was felt the best course of action was for Cameron to undergo this procedure," Geelong's general manager of football Simon Lloyd said in a statement on Thursday.

Guthrie's right foot became trapped underneath Eagle Jamie Cripps' body in a tackle during Sunday's game.

Young forward Nakia Cockatoo, who suffered a PCL strain in the same match, does not require surgery.