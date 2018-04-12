Hayman, Hosking head Aussie road outfits

Many athletes have called Gold Coast's Commonwealth Games a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to win gold on home soil.

But road cyclist Mat Hayman will point out that's not exactly true.

The veteran will turn 40 next week and line up in Saturday's road race as a genuine chance of adding to the gold he won in Melbourne 12 years ago.

An inspirational figure among the team, Hayman is still in supreme condition and says he has arrived in relatively good shape after finishing the brutal Paris-Roubaix on Sunday.

Many of Europe's best riders have stayed away from the Gold Coast given it lands in the middle of their road season.

But Hayman knows how good it is to ride in the green and gold and couldn't say no to the chance of winning, or helping a teammate to, another gold.

"It was quite hard a couple of weeks ago to think about being here, being in the middle of a European campaign," he said.

"But now, soaking up this environment, I'm so glad I'm here.

"This green and gold is pretty special to me and it doesn't matter how many Tour de France or Paris-Roubaix you've done.

"It's something special and I'm pretty honoured to be here again ... not many people get to do two home Games."

Hayman will team with time trial gold medallist Cameron Meyer, 21-year-old gun Callum Scotson, Mitchell Docker, Alexander Edmondson and Steele Von Hoff.

Von Hoff has recovered in time from a late-February crash that fractured four vertebrae.

"The race could go 1000 different ways," Meyer said.

"It only comes around once every four years and there are so many riders in the field, we don't know what they're going to do or what their strategy will be."

Chloe Hosking is another to have dusted herself off after a recent crash to be fit for her third Commonwealth Games.

She will ride with time trial gold medallist Katrin Garfoot, Shannon Malseed, Sarah Roy, Tiffany Cromwell and Grace Elvin.

"We have other major events, but coming home to a home Games is huge and I don't think it sunk in how special it would be until I got here," Hosking said.

"I don't think we've been quiet about wanting to come home with the gold."