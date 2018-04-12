PM fails to recall Farnham classic

It's the iconic Aussie hit blasted out the in declining hours of wedding receptions or Commonwealth Games, as was the case this week.

Malcolm Turnbull was seen fumbling the lyrics to John Farnham's The Voice at the Commonwealth Games.

But Malcolm Turnbull is still struggling with the words to John Farnham's classic 'You're the Voice'.

After being filmed seemingly mumbling the lyrics surrounded by members of the Australian swim team on Tuesday, the prime minister was adamant he knew them on Wednesday.

It would have been the worst thing to inflict his singing on the beautiful and talented young people around him, he said during an FM radio interview.

But he did eventually speak the words: "You're the voice try and understand it, make a noise and make it clear".

On Thursday, he was all prepared to recite more lines when interviewed by 3AW radio, but when the moment came, they escaped him.

"There's a good line in there for the treasurer, time to um, what is it ... the bit about balancing the books," he said.

Host Neil Mitchell asked whether it was the lyrics about looking "down the barrel of a gun".

That wasn't it, but Mr Turnbull never managed to remember the actual line.