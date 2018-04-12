PM pledges constant vigilance for boats

Malcolm Turnbull concedes there is a risk Myanmar's Rohingya refugee crisis could lead to some of the 700,000 displaced people seeking to come to Australia with people smugglers.

But the prime minister insists his government continues to be vigilant to all attempts by people smugglers to re-start their trade.

"We do everything we can, we have extensive intelligence, we have extensive resources to ensure that we can frustrate their attempts to get back into business," he told 3AW radio on Thursday.