U.S. charges Bulgarian with exporting prohibited items to Syria

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Bulgarian man has been charged in the United States with exporting aircraft parts to Syria in violation of a U.S. embargo, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.

Zhelyaz Andreev, 29, worked in the Bulgarian office of Miami-based AW-Tronics, which shipped and exported various aircraft parts and equipment to Syrian Arab Airlines, which the United States has placed on an embargo list, the department said in a statement.

