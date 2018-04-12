Stocks to watch on the Australian stock exchange:

BUB - BUBS AUSTRALIA - up 7 cents, or 9.2 per cent, at 83 cents

Baby food supplier Bubs Australia is charging ahead after the acquisition of goat milk products maker NuLac Foods helped boost the group's third-quarter net sales fivefold.

BXB - BRAMBLES - down 17 cents, or 1.7 per cent, at $9.62

Brambles says it will cop a $US4.9 million non-cash impairment in its full-year results after divesting its 50 per cent stake in the Hoover Ferguson Group to co-venture partner First Reserve.

KGN - KOGAN.COM - up 63 cents, or 7.4 per cent, at $9.17

Online retailer Kogan.com Kogan has announced that it has extended its partnership with Vodafone Hutchison with the intention to offer low cost nbn services later this year.

MHJ - MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL - steady at $1.12

Jewellery chain Michael Hill International estimates the closure of its nine loss-making US stores will cost about $US4.5 million ($A6m) in terminated lease agreements and staff severances.

OML - OOH!MEDIA - down 7 cents, or 1.5 per cent, at $4.72

Outdoor advertiser oOh!media has confirmed its takeover bid for Here, There & Everywhere's (HT&E) out-of-home business Adshel has been rejected.

QAN - QANTAS AIRWAYS - down 6 cents, or one per cent, at $6.04

Experienced corporate figure and and current University of Sydney chancellor Belinda Hutchinson Belinda Hutchinson has joined the board of Qantas as a non-executive director.

STO - SANTOS - steady at $5.97

The US company bidding for control of local oil and gas producer Santos has appointed a former BHP Billiton petroleum executive as chief financial officer.