Neves hits goal of the year contender as Wolves eye promotion

Motor neurone disease sufferer and ice bucket challenge creator gets voice back
Motor neurone disease sufferer and ice bucket challenge creator gets voice back

AAP /

Wolverhampton took another step closer to promotion after goals from Diogo Jota and Ruben Neves earned the runaway English Championship leaders a 2-0 win against Derby at Molineux.

The volley from Neves has to be a contender for goal of the year.

Positioned almost 30 metres from goal as Derby’s Chris Baird headed away a corner, the former Porto player flicked the ball up, slightly behind him and then delivered a dipping volley into the top corner of the net, giving the Derby keeper no chance.

Derby manager Gary Rowett said after the match that Neves was a Champions League level player, not a Championship player.

Neves celebrates his Champions League-quality strike. Pic: Getty

“It’s the first time as a manager I’ve almost applauded the opposition’s goal,” Rowett said.

“I genuinely thought, what do you do about that? It was so good. He is 35 yards out, his touch is actually not brilliant because it takes the ball away from him, and the last thing our goalkeeper and back four think is he’s going to shoot.

“To hit it with that precision, power, dip, accuracy, is Champions League stuff, not Championship stuff.

“They have three or four players who are Premier League standard but Neves is a Champions League player.”

Wolves can now secure their return to the Premier League this weekend after an absence of six years.

They will be promoted on Saturday if second-placed Fulham do not beat Brentford.

A Fulham win would leave Wolves needing a victory against Birmingham in front of their own fans on Sunday to reach the top-flight with three games to spare.

The victory over Derby has given them a massive 11-point lead over the Cottagers.

Jota scored his 16th goal of the season in the sixth minute before Neves let fly from 35 yards in the 51st minute to seal a clinical win.

