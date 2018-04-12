UK's May to seek ministers' support for joining strikes on Syria: Sky

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to ask her cabinet of ministers on Thursday to approve Britain's involvement in military action against Syrian chemical weapons infrastructure, Sky News said.

Britain was preparing to participate in action led by France and the United States, Sky News said on Wednesday.

Earlier, the BBC said May would not seek prior parliamentary approval for joining military action because she favored taking action soon.



