Narrow margin denies Day debut Games final

Riley Day's first Commonwealth Games hit-out ended with a "a punch in the guts" after the Australian teenager missed the 200m final by one-hundredth of a second.

Day was drawn in a star-studded semi-final on Wednesday night and placed fourth behind reigning Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo, Olympic 100m and 200m champion Elaine Thompson and England's Bianca Williams.

The problem was 2014 Glasgow Games 200m bronze medallist Williams only edged the Queenslander by 0.01, a margin that denied her a place in the gold-medal race.

Day's time of 23.24 seconds left her ninth overall, with only eight progressing.

"It's a punch in the guts ... one-hundredth of second, that's a friggin' kicker," Day said.

She beat me by that last time we raced and I thought maybe I could get her this time but obviously not.

"Just so close but so far at the same time. It wasn't meant to be."

Day's time still ranks as the second-fastest of her short career that's been exponentially rising since she shot to fame at last year's Nitro Athletics.

"A lot of people knew me out there tonight which was really weird but it's also awesome," she said.

"I'm honoured to have such a good response, it really lifts you up and gets you going."

The 18-year-old produced a personal-best 22.93 into a 1.7m/sec headwind last month at Carrara - the fastest 200m by an Australian junior since Raelene Boyle won silver at altitude in the 1968 Olympics.

Fellow Australian Maddie Coates placed fourth in her semi-final in 23.43m but did not advance.

The pair will run the 4x100m relay heats on Friday.