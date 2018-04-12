English sprinter DQ'd after 200m win

Sprinting became a contact sport in a controversial men's 200m final at the Commonwealth Games when winner England's Zharnel Hughes was disqualified for impeding a rival.

Hughes was initially acclaimed as the winner, despite clocking the same time (20.12 seconds) as Jereem Richards from Trinidad and Tobago.

But replays showed the Englishman also accidentally clocked Richards - his left arm made contact with the Trinidad runner's face just before both made a desperate lunge to the line.

Hughes completed a lap of honour celebrating his victory, with the cross of St George draped over his shoulders, before being told of his disqualification by a race official.

England appealed the ruling but it was rejected.

On an emotional night at the track, 400m hurdles runner Kyron McMaster delivered some much-needed joy to his British Virgin Islands by claiming the gold medal - six months after his coach was killed by Hurricane Irma, which devastated the tiny island.

McMaster said he carried coach Xavier "Dag" Samuels with him during the medal race.

"Tonight the gold meant a lot to the country, but I did what my coach would have wanted me to, go out there and run my race," he said.

"He's with me everywhere I go with the band and the tattoo on my arm.

"I came out here and had fun like he always would also tell me before my race - enjoy the moment, don't pressure yourself."

The band on his arm and the tattoo bore the word "guidance", the catchphrase Samuels would repeat at the end of every discussion in their seven years together.

Jamaican Janieve Russell, watched by compatriot and retired sprint megastar Usain Bolt, won the women's 400m hurdles while Shaunae Miller-Uibo from the Bahamas took women's 200m gold.

Australian duo Kurtis Marschall (men's pole vault) and Dani Stevens (women's discus) claimed two more golds for the host nation.

Cyprus' rhythmic gymnast Diamanto Evripidou added the individual all-round gold to her nation's team gold - and she could win another four on Friday in individual competitions to surpass Australian swimmer Mitch Larkin's Games-best haul of five golds.

Australia and Canada split the beach volleyball gold medals - the host nation won the men's, the Canadians the women's.

At the diving, Australia grabbed another gold when Melissa Wu won the women's 10m platform while England's Jack Laugher triumphed in the men's 3m springboard.

Meanwhile, more Africans missing from the Commonwealth Games have been warned they'll be hunted down and deported.

Two Sierra Leone squash players and a Rwandan coach have been added to a growing missing list and Home Affairs Minster Peter Dutton says they'll be shown scant sympathy when caught.

Eight Cameroon athletes, two Ugandans and potentially one Ghanaian are also missing from the Gold Coast Games.

"The compliance officers will be out there, I promise, tracking these people down and they'll be deported as quickly as possible," Dutton told Macquarie Radio on Thursday.

"These people and others that might have a similar objective need to hear this message very clearly: they aren't going to game the system."