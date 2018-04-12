More yet to come, says volleyball's Clancy

Australia's women beach volleyballers say if a Commonwealth Games silver medal is what they can achieve only a few months into their partnership, they have big things ahead.

Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho del Solar pushed Canada's world No.1 team, Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Peredis, to their absolute limit before falling 21-19 22-20 in a high-quality final.

There was better news for the men's duo of Damien Schumann and Chris McHugh on Thursday, who knocked off Canada to take gold.

But Clancy and Artacho del Solar, who only joined forced six months ago, just couldn't quite get over the line after two nail-biting sets in front of the now customary sold-out crowd on Coolangatta Beach.

Clancy says while there is disappointment that they didn't capture the gold, there's plenty to smile about.

"We're still a young team, we just started," she said.

"If that's what we can do in that short amount of time, being so competitive against a team that has been together longer than us, that's a really good sign of things to come."

As Sydney Olympic beach volleyball gold medallist Natalie Cook and swimming legend Dawn Fraser watched on, Canada narrowly led for most of the first set, often through the deft touch at the net of 198cm beanpole Pavan.

The second set went much the same way for Clancy and Artacho del Solar in the rainy Gold Coast conditions, with Canadians always staying a step ahead and emerging the narrowest of victors.

Earlier, McHugh and Schumann beat Canada's Samuel Pedlow and Sam Schachter 21-19 18-21 18-16 to win gold.

Schumann said they dug deep when things were against them in such a tight match.

"We knew we would have to throw everything at them to even have a chance against them," he said.

"We were pleased we were able to do that in the first set and we knew Canada would come back hard in the second set, but we didn't fall away drastically."

New Zealand and Vanuatu won the bronze medals in the men's and women's events respectively.