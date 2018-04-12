Roo Daw's defence debut impresses coach

North Melbourne tall Majak Daw has shown flashes of brilliance only to be dropped before, but it appears he will be spared that frustration this time around.

North Melbourne's Majak Daw could find himself playing in the Kangaroos back line come Saturday.

The Kangaroos have tried to harness Daw's undoubted skill, strength and athleticism in attack and as a mobile ruckman over the course of his 33-game career before recasting him as a defender.

He wasn't selected for the first two games of the season, but was a late replacement for Robbie Tarrant in Saturday's loss to Melbourne.

Tarrant is set to return for Saturday night's clash against Carlton in Hobart after overcoming hamstring tightness.

But it appears Daw might not have to make way.

"I thought he showed some great signs ... in a game where there were only a few contested marks he took the large majority of them," Scott said of Daw.

"He was really influential, particularly given his inexperience as a key defender.

"We'll most likely get Robbie back ... but Majak played well enough to suggest that we have to think seriously about him retaining his spot.

"I think we've got enough flexibility with our defence to be able to take another key (tall) in and especially someone who is marking the ball as well as Maj."

While Daw will be looking to cement his spot in the Roos' back six against the Blues, lead ruckman Todd Goldstein will be out to redeem himself after he lowered his colours to Demons' big man Max Gawn.

Scott said he had engaged Goldstein in some up-front discussions after Gawn comprehensively outpointed him 50 hitouts to 15.

"He won't be the only guy who gets beaten in the hitouts by Max Gawn," Scott said.

"One of the things I've really admired about Max is that he was All Australian a few years ago and he's evolved his game from there.

"That's been the message to Goldy - you can't just say that I was once one of the premier ruckmen in the competition and just expect to keep doing the same things because the game evolves and everyone changes.

"I thought Goldy really emerged as a player many years ago when he actually said 'I want to be the dominant big man in the competition'.

"We've got to get him in that mindset."