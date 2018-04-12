Magpies gun for first Adelaide Oval win

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley believes a first win at Adelaide Oval isn't beyond his developing side, but is no doubt as to the scale of the task.

The Magpies are 0-4 at the redeveloped Test cricket venue, which has hosted AFL matches since 2014.

"We go over to their home patch and we know that that's a pretty hard place to come away with the points," Buckley said.

In the five seasons since the Crows and Port Adelaide have moved in, most visitors have managed to sneak four points at least once.

West Coast (6-1) and Sydney (4-1) actually boast better winning percentages at Adelaide Oval than the two tenant clubs.

But so far, success has eluded Collingwood - just as it has St Kilda, Carlton, North Melbourne and the two Queensland sides.

Buckley said it was "a very loud arena".

"That challenges your communication and connection on field," he said.

"There's home ground advantage like when we play at home against Melbourne and then there's real home ground advantage. Adelaide and Port Adelaide enjoy that at Adelaide Oval.

"How many goals that's worth I don't know.

"We've always been a club that enjoys travelling and the challenge of leaving the home state and galvanising together as a unit to go and get a job done.

"So we're not concerned or overawed by the challenge or previous records.

"We intend to go across and perform. We want to win."

Statistical website AFL Tables lists Collingwood as having played at 29 venues through its VFL/AFL history.

It has only failed to win at three; Adelaide Oval, the WACA - where it played four matches in the 90s - and Toorak Park, one-time home to St Kilda during World War Two.

The Magpies will notch a 30th league venue in round 23 when they travel to play Fremantle at Optus Oval in Perth.