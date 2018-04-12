News

Saudi forces downed Houthi drone in Abha city - Al Arabiya TV

Reuters
Reuters /

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's military brought down a Houthi drone at an international airport in the southern city of Abha, Saudi-owned broadcaster Al Arabiya reported on Wednesday, citing field sources.

The sources said air traffic was not interrupted.
Yemen's armed Houthi movement said earlier it had launched a drone strike on a facility belonging to state oil firm Saudi Aramco, though the company said its facilities there were operating "normally and safely".


(Reporting By Sarah Dadouch; editing by John Stonestreet)

