Murphy and Cottrell cruise through bowls

Karen Murphy is looking to atone for her shock singles lawn bowls exit by laying a marker down for the rest of the field in the women's pairs at the Commonwealth Games.

Murphy and partner Kelsey Cottrell - who already has a gold medal at these Games from the women's fours - had two wins in their group matches on Wednesday.

They beat Papua New Guinea then England to earn a quarter-final spot against Scotland on Thursday.

Cottrell said she knew the England match would be tough.

"On paper it was always going to be our hardest match - they are strong players but luckily we got off to a bit of a good start.

"At the start, I didn't feel confident but probably after about eight or nine ends was the turning point."

In other Australian results, the men's fours lost to India in a group match 19-15.

However the women's triples of Rebecca van Asch, Carla Krizanic and Natasha Scott beat Fiji 24-9 in their last pool match and then flogged Northern Ireland 30-6 in a quarter-final.

Krizanic said they managed to gain an early advantage against the Northern Irish and never gave it up.

"We picked the change of pace on the green a bit quicker than them," she said

"We just tried to find it as quick as we could and that seemed to get us ahead early and we were able to keep the lead."

They will face England in the semi-final on Thursday, with the winner going through to a gold medal match.

Thursday will also mark the return of Australia's men's singles competitor, Aaron Wilson, to the green.

He'll face Gary Kelly from Northern Ireland in a quarter-final.

Meanwhile, the men's fours play their final pool match against South Africa.