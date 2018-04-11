How the Aussies fared at Games, April 11

How the Aussies fared on Wednesday, April 11:
Athletics - Track & Field (Carrara Stadium)
Women's long jump qualifying round group A: Naa Anang 5th - qualified
Women's long jump qualifying round group B: Brooke Stratton 1st, Lauren Wells 2nd - both qualified
Women's 200m semi-final 1: Maddie Coates 4th - did not qualify
Women's 200m semi-final 2: Riley Day 4th - did not qualify
Women's 200m semi-final 3: Larissa Pasternatsky 5th - did not qualify
Men's 200m semi-final 2: Alex Hartmann - did not qualify
Women's 3000m steeplechase final: Genevieve LaCaze 5th, Victoria Mitchell 9th
Women's javelin throw final: Kathryn Mitchell 1st, Kelsey-Lee Roberts 2nd
Men's high jump final: Brandon Starc 1st
Men's long jump final: Henry Frayne 2nd, Chris Mitrevski 6th, Fabrice Lapierre 12th
Men's F38 shot put final: Cameron Crombie 1st, Marty Jackson 2nd, Jayden Sawyer 4th
Women's T35 100m final: Isis Holt 1st, Brianna Coop 3rd, Carly Salmon 4th
Women's 400m final: Anneliese Rubie 7th
Badminton (Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre)
Men's singles round of 32: Anthony Joe v Muhammad Irfan Saeed Bhatti (Pakistan) - won 2-0
Women's doubles round of 32: Australia (Renuga Veeran, Leanne Choo) v Singapore - lost 2-1
Women's singles round of 32: Hsuan-Yu Wendy Chen v Zoe Morris (Falkland Islands) - won 2-0
Mixed doubles round of 32: Australia (Setyana Mapasa, Sawan Serasinghe) v Jamaica - won 2-0
Beach Volleyball (Coolangatta Beachfront)
Men's semi-final: Australia (Christopher McHugh, Damien Schumann) v England - won 2-0
Women's semi-final: Australia (Mariafe Artacho del Solar, Taliqua Clancy) v Vanuatu - won 2-1
Boxing (Oxenford Studios)
Women's 60kg quarter-final: Anja Stridsman v Sarita Devi (India) - won
Women's 69kg semi-final: Kaye Scott v Rosie Eccles (Wales) - lost
Men's 60kg quarter-final 3: Harry Garside v Nathaniel Collins (Scotland) - won
Men's 81kg quarter-final 2: Clay Waterman v Mbachi Kaonga (Zambia) - won
Diving (Gold Coast Optus Aquatic Centre)
Women's synchronised 3m springboard final: Esther Qin/Georgia Sheehan 1st, Anabelle Smith/Maddi Keeney 7th
Men's 1m springboard final: James Connor 2nd, Matthew Carter 8th, Kurtis Mathews 9th
Women's synchronised 10m platform final: Melissa Wu/Teju Williamson 4th, Annarose Keating/Brittany O'Brien 6th
Gymnastics - Rhythmic (Coomera Indoor Sports Centre)
Team final: Australia (Enid Sung, Danielle Prince, Alexandra Kiroi-Bogatyreva) 3rd
Qualification for individual all-around final on April 12: Enid Sung, Alexandra Kiroi-Bogatyreva
Hockey (Gold Coast Hockey Centre)
Men's preliminary pool A: Australia v New Zealand - won 2-1
Lawn Bowls (Broadbeach Bowls Club)
Women's pairs section D, round 4, match 2: Australia (Karen Murphy, Kelsey Cottrell) v Papua New Guinea - won 29-7
Women's pairs section D, round 5, match 1: Australia (Karen Murphy, Kelsey Cottrell) v England - won 20-14
Women's triples section section A, round 5, match 1: Australia (Carla Krizanic, Natasha Scott, Rebecca Van Asch) v Fiji - won 24-9
Women's triples quarter-final: Australia (Carla Krizanic, Natasha Scott, Rebecca Van Asch) v Northern Ireland - won 30-5
Men's fours section B, round 3, match 1: Australia (Nathan Rice, Barrie Lester, Aron Sherriff, Brett Wilkie) v India - lost 19-15
Men's fours section B, round 4, match 1: Australia (Nathan Rice, Barrie Lester, Aron Sherriff, Brett Wilkie) v Norfolk Island - won 24-10
Open B6/B7/B8 triples semi-final A: Australia (Tony Bonnell, Ken Hanson, Josh Thornton) v South Africa - won 15-7
Mixed B2/B3 pairs gold medal match: Australia (Jake Fehlberg, Lynne Seymour, Bob Seymour, Grant Fehlberg) v South Africa - won 12-9
Netball (Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre)
Pool A preliminary: Australia v Jamaica - won 72-51
Shooting (Belmont Shooting Centre, Brisbane)
Men's 50m pistol final: Daniel Repacholi 1st, Bruce Quick - did not qualify
Men's double trap final: James Willett 6th
Open Queen's Prize individual finals day 1 of 3: Jim Bailey 1st, Ben Emms 5th
Women's double trap final: Emma Cox 2nd, Gaye Shale 7th
Squash (Oxenford Studios)
Women's doubles pool A: Australia (Sarah Cardwell, Christine Nunn) v New Zealand - lost 2-0
Women's doubles pool A: Australia (Sarah Cardwell, Christine Nunn) v Malaysia - lost 2-1
Women's doubles pool D: Australia (Rachael Grinham, Donna Urquhart) v Guyana - won 2-0
Men's doubles pool E: Australia (Zac Alexander, David Palmer) v Jamaica - won 2-0
Men's doubles pool A: Australia (Cameron Pilley, Ryan Cuskelly) v Trinidad & Tobago - won 2-0
Mixed doubles pool D: Australia (Donna Urquhart, Cameron Pilley) v Pakistan - won 2-0
Mixed doubles pool F: Australia (Rachael Grinham, Ryan Cuskelly) v Trinidad & Tobago - won 2-0
Table Tennis (Oxenford Studios)
Mixed doubles round of 64: Australia (David Powell, Miao Miao) v Uganda - won 3-0
Women's TT6-10 singles group 1, game 3: Melissa Tapper v Felicity Pickard (England) - won 3-0
Women's TT6-10 singles group 2 game 2: Andrea McDonnell v Stephanie Chan (Canada) - won 3-0
Men's TT6-10 singles group 2 game: Barak Mizrachi v Temitope Ogunsanya (Nigeria) - won 3-0
Men's doubles round of 32: Australia (David Powell, Kane Townsend) v Singapore - lost 3-0
Men's doubles round of 32: Australia (Xin Yan, Heming Hu) v Barbados- won 3-0
Mixed doubles round of 32: Australia (David Powell, Miao Miao) v Canada - lost 3-1
Mixed doubles round of 32: Australia (Xin Yan, Jian Fang Lay) v Ghana - won 3-0
Mixed doubles round of 32: Australia (Heming Hu, Melissa Tapper) v Vanuatu - won 3-0
Mixed doubles round of 32: Australia (Trent Carter, Tracy Feng) v Guyana - won 3-0
Women's singles round of 32: Melissa Tapper v Karen Lyne (Malaysia) - won 4-1
Women's singles round of 32: Tracy Feng v Chloe Thomas (Wales) - won 4-0
Women's singles round of 32: Jian Fang Lay v Priscilla Tommy (Vanuatu) - won 4-0
Men's singles round of 32: Xin Yan v Chee Feng Leong (Malaysia) - lost 4-1
Men's singles round of 32: Heming Hu v Bernard Sam (Ghana) - won 4-0
Men's singles round of 32: David Powell v Muhammad Ashraf Haiq. Muhamad Rizel (Malaysia) - lost 4-1