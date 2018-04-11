Ashes need shake-up after 'stinker series'

The Ashes needs an overhaul after "a stinker" of a series in Australia, according to the Wisden Cricketers' Almanack to be published on Thursday.

A tempestuous contest, combined with the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) perceived passivity of a 4-0 series defeat, came in for criticism.

The 155th edition of sport's most-comprehensive chronicling went to print before the Australian ball-tampering scandal in South Africa, meaning any considered verdict must wait until next year.

Steve Smith's scrutiny was therefore on his Ashes exploits, where his 687 runs at an average of 137.4 led Wisden editor Lawrence Booth to brand the former Australian captain "the best Test batsman since Don Bradman".

But, on the whole, Booth reflected on the latest battle in cricket's oldest and arguably most high-profile rivalry flattering to deceive and has called on the powers that be to create context for Test cricket.

"The 2017-18 edition, it's true, was a stinker: one-sided, often boorish and dulled by pitches stripped of their old character.

"Once, the Ashes needed neither explanation nor justification: they simply were, because they had always been. People do care. But, one suspects, not as much as they did.

"As a contest, the Ashes need shaking up. The world game needs it too: if England v Australia sleepwalks towards the retirement home, what chance South Africa v Pakistan?"

Booth said the ECB lost control in handling the Ben Stokes affair after the allrounder's September arrest for a late-night fracas. He argued it was reasonable to suspend Stokes while the incident was investigated but perverse to lift it once he was charged with affray.

ECB chief executive Tom Harrison was criticised for championing the "five pillars of strategy ...More play; Great teams; Inspired fans; Strong finance; Good governance" when England had already surrendered the Ashes.

"Time was when a thrashing by Australia might have provoked questions in Parliament," Booth noted.

"Now, it sounded like an inconvenience. It sounded as if surrendering the Ashes was being taken for granted."

In the Almanack, which runs just short of 1500 pages, Ireland and Afghanistan have also been given their due after attaining full-member status and have a more-prominent part in the Overseas Cricket portion.