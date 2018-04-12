News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'I didn't think he was coming back': Man survives night stranded at croc-infested river
Man survives night trapped above rising waters of croc-infested river

Starc leaps out of big brother's shadow

Emma Kemp
AAP /

He's more commonly known as the brother of Mitchell Starc and "that guy from Game of Thrones".

0407_1800_qld_transport
0:58

Volleyball team mistakenly driven to wrong venue
The Best Dancers on the Internet... Part 2
2:29

The Best Dancers on the Internet... Part 2
New tax law causes big push into LLCs
1:34

New tax law causes big push into LLCs
GE's CEO: We're in a 'show me' mode right now
1:57

GE's CEO: We're in a 'show me' mode right now
Robotic dog lends a paw at care home for the elderly
2:15

Robotic dog lends a paw at care home for the elderly
Behind The Scenes With The Haute Stars Of Hollywood Darlings
1:16

Behind The Scenes With The Haute Stars Of Hollywood Darlings
Mike Pompeo cites Russian aggression, says diplomacy must go on
1:09

Mike Pompeo cites Russian aggression, says diplomacy must go on
Byron Wien: I'm still bullish, but growing U.S. deficit i...
1:52

Byron Wien: I'm still bullish, but growing U.S. deficit i...
ESPN launches direct-to-consumer service
1:45

ESPN launches direct-to-consumer service
Today's Bell Ringers, April 12, 2018
0:14

Today's Bell Ringers, April 12, 2018
Mike Huckabee: Comey is out for a little bit of revenge
4:18

Mike Huckabee: Comey is out for a little bit of revenge
Business owner receives huge bill for building
1:06

Business owner receives huge bill for building
 

Now Brandon Starc is claiming his identity back.

On Wednesday Starc became the first Australian in 24 years to win Commonwealth Games high jump gold.

The younger brother of Australian pace bowler Mitchell emerged victorious in a three-man jump-off as the only one to clear 2.32m.

Any similarities? Yep, both world class athletes. Pic: Getty

For Australia, it marked a first triumph in the event since the win by Tim Forsyth at the 1994 Commonwealth Games in Canada.

For Starc, it was a maiden senior international medal and his first personal best since getting over 2.31m at the 2015 world championships.

And the 24-year-old said it was time to step into his own spotlight.

"I'm not putting anything on Mitchell; what he's done is incredible," Starc said.

"But to put my name out there now is a good feeling."

Starc wasn't sure if Mitchell was in the boisterously supportive crowd with the rest of his family and girlfriend.

"He had a couple of scans I think the other day," he said.

"He was trying to get here but I'm not sure.

"The crowd lifted me so much today, the whole stadium was behind me. I can't really explain it, it was so good."

Mitchell did however send out some love to his brother following the gold medal



A Rio Olympics finalist who gained social media fame for his name's likeness to Game of Thrones character Brandon 'Bran* Stark, Starc's PB places him equal second in the all-time Australian rankings.

He rated it as the best moment of his career.

"Over Rio, Beijing, 100 per cent top," he said.

"You can't really top a gold medal.

"I'm only 24, I've still got plenty more years in me but right now I'm just going to soak it up."

The minor medals went to Jamal Wilson from the Bahamas and and Canadian Django Lovett.

Back To Top