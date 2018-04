Australia's beach volleyball women will join the men in gold medal action on Thursday after a tense semi-final win against Vanuatu.

The previously untroubled pairing of Mariafe Artacho Del Solar and Taliqua Clancy were pushed by Miller Pata, Linline Matauatu and some vocal Vanuatu supporters at Coolangatta.

But the Australians defied some nerves and plucky opponents to win 21-19, 16-21, 15-9 and set up a final against Canada's current world No.1 duo Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes.